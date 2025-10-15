Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Sobha Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2025.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Sobha Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd surged 7.40% to Rs 1996.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28605 shares in the past one month.

 

Welspun Enterprises Ltd spiked 7.27% to Rs 567.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25928 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd soared 6.60% to Rs 5675.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17879 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd exploded 6.31% to Rs 1017.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11570 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd advanced 5.73% to Rs 1522.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7940 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

