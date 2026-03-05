Volumes soar at L T Foods Ltd counter

L T Foods Ltd recorded volume of 302.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.93 lakh shares

EIH Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2026.

L T Foods Ltd recorded volume of 302.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.83% to Rs.418.40. Volumes stood at 5.21 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd saw volume of 64.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.96% to Rs.330.75. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd clocked volume of 79.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.92% to Rs.2,336.90. Volumes stood at 9.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd saw volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.06% to Rs.430.20. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd witnessed volume of 31.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.2,430.00. Volumes stood at 5.96 lakh shares in the last session.

