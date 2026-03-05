Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.7, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 16.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.7, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 10.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27020.45, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 219.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

