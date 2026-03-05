Transformer and Rectifiers appoints Mehul Shah as CFO; Rajora steps down

Transformer and Rectifiers (India)'s board has approved the appointment of chief financial officer (CFO), Mehul Shah, with effect from 5 March 2026.

Chanchal S S Rajora has step-down from the position of CFO with effect from 5th March 2026. However, he will continue in his existing role as director (finance) and will remain designated as senior management personnel.

Shah is a Chartered Accountant and a seasoned finance professional with over 26 years of experience in strategic accounting, financial operations, fund management, budgeting, compliance, taxation, and corporate governance.

He has worked with reputed organisations such as Nirma, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Logistics, Arvind Smart Spaces, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, and Asian Granito India, managing key finance and business responsibilities.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations. With an installed capacity of around 40,000 MVA, TARIL serves clients across more than 25 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.9% to Rs 73.85 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 736.76 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.22% to Rs 290.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News