India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 862.57 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 33.41% to Rs 50.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 862.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.88% to Rs 180.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 3767.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3291.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales862.57923.63 -7 3767.133291.20 14 OPM %16.6511.38 -13.4512.09 - PBDT100.7177.16 31 356.97302.81 18 PBT68.1251.13 33 241.78202.05 20 NP50.3537.74 33 180.38151.73 19
