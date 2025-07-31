Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit rises 55.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.63% to Rs 19.07 croreNet profit of Chartered Logistics rose 55.38% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.0722.08 -14 OPM %6.249.69 -PBDT2.662.05 30 PBT2.261.52 49 NP2.021.30 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content