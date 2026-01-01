Indices trade with minor gains; IT shares advance; VIX slides 1.82%

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 18.28 points or 0.02% to 85,238.88. The Nifty 50 index rose 17.90 points or 0.07% to 26,147.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.17%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,983 shares rose and 1,880 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.82% to 9.30. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,275, at a premium of 127.5 points as compared with the spot at 26,147.50.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48.9 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.9 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index added 0.88% to 38,217.30. The index declined 3.21% in the previous six consecutive trading session.
Wipro (up 1.55%), HCL Technologies (up 1.28%), Infosys (up 1.21%), Mphasis (up 1.15%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.79%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.61%), Coforge (up 0.29%), LTIMindtree (up 0.17%) added.
On the other hand, Persistent Systems (down 0.19%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.12%), turned declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dr Reddys Laboratories fell 1.53%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddys Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the USFDA for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT03 (denosumab).
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) surged 7.56% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024.
