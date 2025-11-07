Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 312.06 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints rose 10.86% to Rs 25.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 312.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 299.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales312.06299.53 4 OPM %14.9113.86 -PBDT48.8245.91 6 PBT33.7730.55 11 NP25.1122.65 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content