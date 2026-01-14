Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 45479.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys declined 2.23% to Rs 6654.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6806.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 45479.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41764.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45479.0041764.00 9 OPM %23.3824.22 -PBDT11673.0010873.00 7 PBT10518.009670.00 9 NP6654.006806.00 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.44% in the December 2025 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 8.26% in the December 2025 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit rises 8.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

Infosys Q3 profit slips 10% QoQ; FY26 revenue guidance raised

Infosys Q3 profit slips 10% QoQ; FY26 revenue guidance raised

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningInfosys Q3 Results