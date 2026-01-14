Infosys consolidated net profit declines 2.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 45479.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys declined 2.23% to Rs 6654.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6806.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 45479.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41764.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45479.0041764.0023.3824.2211673.0010873.0010518.009670.006654.006806.00

