Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 34.44% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 756.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 502.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.756.16502.161.692.2310.4610.059.829.468.516.33

