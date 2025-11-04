Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovery capped by firm dollar overseas, muted equities

INR recovery capped by firm dollar overseas, muted equities

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered from the record low level and settled with a gain of 11 paise at 88.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday boosted by falling crude oil prices overseas. However, a firm dollar, outflow of foreign funds and subdued domestic equity markets prevented a sharp gain in the Indian currency. Indian shares ended Tuesday's session lower after three top Federal Reserve officials pushed back against expectations of another interest rate cut in December. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 519.34 points, or 0.62 percent, to 83,459.15 in cautious trade while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 165.70 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 25,597.65. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.55 and hit the intra-day high of 88.28 against the greenback. The unit also touched a low of 88.67 before ending the session at 88.66 (provisional) against the dollar, up 11 paise from its previous closing level.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 177.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 177.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon