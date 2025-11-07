Foseco India standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 150.72 croreNet profit of Foseco India declined 13.80% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 150.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 140.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales150.72140.75 7 OPM %18.2817.02 -PBDT31.1028.17 10 PBT28.5925.80 11 NP16.4919.13 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content