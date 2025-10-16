Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Craftsman Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20931 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 October 2025.

Craftsman Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20931 shares. The stock increased 5.81% to Rs.6,797.00. Volumes stood at 55260 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.95% to Rs.919.40. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

 

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.12% to Rs.4,150.10. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 result: Profit surges 61% to record ₹1,259 cr

Stock Market LIVE, Oct 16, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 980 pts; Nifty above 25,600; auto, bank, realty lead

pharma, drugs, medicine

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO revises PF withdrawal rule: 75% after job loss, rest after 12 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

Our cooperation in line with India's national interest, says Russian envoy

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.67% to Rs.904.15. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 22.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.70% to Rs.1,676.60. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon