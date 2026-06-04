Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.7, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.35% in last one year as compared to a 5.46% jump in NIFTY and a 11.8% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.7, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 23399. The Sensex is at 74300.47, down 0.06%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 3.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24086.6, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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