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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT pack tumbles as weak guidance from HCL Tech spooks markets

IT pack tumbles as weak guidance from HCL Tech spooks markets

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

IT stocks slumped on Wednesday after weak Q4 results and cautious guidance from HCL Technologies raised concerns over demand in the sector.

The Nifty IT index dropped 4.12% to 30,422. Shares of HCL Technologies 10.60%. Tech Mahindra declined 5.57%, Coforge dropped 5.40% and Persistent Systems slipped 4.59%. Infosys fell 4.17%, while L&T Technology Services declined 3.34% and TCS lost 2.78%. Mphasis fell 2.32%, while Wipro saw a relatively smaller decline of 0.83%.

The selloff followed HCL Tech's FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1% to 4% in constant currency, which came below market expectations. The company cited weak discretionary spending, delays in client decision-making and project ramp-downs.

 

Its Q4 performance also disappointed, with revenue and profit missing estimates and new deal bookings falling to a three-quarter low.

The weakness spread across the sector as investors took the companys outlook as an indicator for peers, given the heavy dependence of Indian IT firms on global markets.

Market participants are now closely watching upcoming earnings from other IT majors for further cues on demand trends and growth outlook.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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