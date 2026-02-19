Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions gains as bags manpower outsourcing contract from UCIL

ITCONS E-Solutions gains as bags manpower outsourcing contract from UCIL

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions added 1.78% after it has secured a domestic contract from Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL), which operates under the Department of Atomic Energy, PMO.

The contract involves deployment of 10 resources for manpower outsourcing services. The agreement is valued at Rs 43.14 lakh (Rs 43,14,220.86), inclusive of all duties and taxes, and will run for a period of one year from 26 February 2026 to 25 February 2027, unless extended by mutual consent.

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

