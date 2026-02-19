Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GNG Electronics rises after inking pan-India distribution deals with Ingram Micro, Supertron Electronics

Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

GNG Electronics added 1.90% to Rs 351.75 after the company announced the signing of strategic distribution partnerships with Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics for the nationwide distribution of its refurbished computers across India.

Under this collaboration, Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics will distribute GNGs range of professionally refurbished laptops, desktops and enterprise computing systems under the Companys proprietary brand Electronics Bazaar.

The association is expected to expand GNGs reach across Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets in India, deepen enterprise and institutional penetration, and strengthen access to warranty-backed refurbished systems through established ICT distribution networks.

The broader industry environment has supported increasing adoption of refurbished computers. Rising component costs, supply-side adjustments in the new PC market, and evolving enterprise procurement strategies have contributed to growing interest in professionally refurbished systems as a cost-efficient and scalable alternative.

 

In this context, refurbished ICT devices are increasingly being integrated into structured procurement frameworks.

Through these partnerships, GNG expects to enhance distribution velocity, improve geographic penetration, and further embed its products within organized channel ecosystems.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices globally. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa and the UAE. It follows a repair-over-replacement model and refurbished nearly 5.9 lakh devices in FY25, offering a portfolio of 5,840 SKUs spanning laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, smartphones, workstations and accessories.

On a consolidated basis, the company's PAT stood at Rs 38.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 102.8% YoY from Rs 19.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 487.2 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a strong 40.3% YoY growth over Rs 347.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bharat Electronics to consider interim dividend on 27 Feb'26

Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Sensex slumps 480 pts; realty shares slide

EUR/USD extends losing streak to test one-week low

Delhivery aims to leverage NVIDIA AI for development of digital mapping solutions

Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

