Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 17.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58428 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 February 2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 17.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58428 shares. The stock gained 1.03% to Rs.655.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51512 shares. The stock increased 11.58% to Rs.718.65. Volumes stood at 48237 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45772 shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.503.40. Volumes stood at 49527 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42463 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.695.00. Volumes stood at 28094 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd registered volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.27% to Rs.147.55. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

