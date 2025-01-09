Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Dhani Services Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Equinox India Developments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2025.

Dhani Services Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Equinox India Developments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2025.

ITI Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 432.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dhani Services Ltd tumbled 6.49% to Rs 95.64. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 460.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

teachers

CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

Wildfires, extreme weather, climate change

All you need to know about wildfires raining embers onto Los Angeles area

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 350 pts at 77,780; HUL, M&M lead recovery

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 500 pts at 77,600; Nifty holds 23,500; Realty, IT top losers

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

This SME stock extends rally, up 132% in 6 days; BSE lowers circuit limit

India squad announcement

India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Shami return likely for Champions Trophy

Jai Corp Ltd plummeted 6.12% to Rs 191. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equinox India Developments Ltd fell 6.03% to Rs 134.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Swiggy expands to 76 cities pan-India

Swiggy expands to 76 cities pan-India

Park Hotels announces soft opening of 'Zone Connect by The Park' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Park Hotels announces soft opening of 'Zone Connect by The Park' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

Richa Info Systems hits the roof after bagging Rs 100-cr order

Richa Info Systems hits the roof after bagging Rs 100-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon