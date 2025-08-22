Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Best Debt Funds in 2025: Liquid, Money Market or Gilt - Where to invest?

Best Debt Funds in 2025: Liquid, Money Market or Gilt - Where to invest?

Indian debt markets are sending mixed signals. Government bond yields are creeping up, inflation is cooling, and fund performances are diverging.

debt fund

debt fund

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian debt markets are sending mixed signals. Government bond yields are creeping up, inflation is cooling, and fund performances are diverging. For retail investors, the big question is: which debt fund category makes the most sense right now?
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) rose marginally to 6.40%, up from 6.38% at the end of July. The uptick was driven by concerns over fiscal slippage following proposed GST cuts, which raised fears of increased borrowing. However, the pressure was partly offset by S&P Global’s upgrade of India’s sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-, lending support to investor sentiment, as per the Edelweiss Mutual Fund report titled Curve - Yields, Scales, Liquidity & more..
 
 
Higher yields = lower bond prices, which can hurt long-duration funds like gilt funds.

Also Read

Mohamed Muizzu, Muizzu, COP29, UN Climate Summit

Maldives seeks aid amid severe debt crisis, $1 billion payment due in 2026

Women

International Women's Day: Financial road map to go from debt to wealthpremium

PTC Industries logo

PTC Industries jumps 9% on bagging ₹110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Swraj paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live scorecard

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bartlett removes both Proteas openers cheaply

Bond Market Snapshot
 
10-year G-Sec yield has inched up to 6.40% (from 6.38% in July).
 
State Development Loans (SDLs) now trade at a 52 bps spread over G-Secs, reflecting fiscal stress.
 
Inflation dropped to 1.55% in July, easing pressure on rates.
 
Global cues are supportive: U.S. Treasury yields have softened, and oil prices have fallen.  Fund performance 
 
In the money market, systemic liquidity remained in surplus at ₹3.32 lakh crore, though short-term borrowing costs nudged higher, with yields on commercial papers (CPs) and certificates of deposit (CDs) rising by 2–15 basis points across maturities.
 
State Development Loans (SDLs) also reflected fiscal stress, with the average spread between 10-year SDLs and 10-year G-Secs widening to 52 bps from 48 bps a month earlier.
 
On the corporate side, yields on AAA-rated PSU bonds softened in the short- to medium-term segment over the past three months, but edged higher at the longer end. Primary issuances remained active, with large borrowers such as Power Grid (₹14,000 crore, 6.66%) and GMR Airports (₹11,851 crore, 6.66%) tapping the market.
 
For mutual fund investors, performance diverged across categories. While liquid funds delivered an annualised return of 7.08% and money market funds about 8.06%, gilt funds suffered losses (-16.28% over one week, -11.79% over one month) as long-duration bonds sold off. 
Shorter-duration funds (liquid, money market, short duration) are faring better.
 
Globally, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.33%, raising hopes of a Fed rate cut, while falling crude prices provided relief on the inflation front. India’s consumer inflation moderated to 1.55% in July 2025, its lowest in over a year.
 
For retail investors, the data underlines the importance of balancing safety and returns. Short-term categories like liquid and money market funds remain resilient amid rate uncertainty, while target maturity funds and Bharat Bond ETFs (yielding 6.65–6.90%) provide predictability for medium-term horizons.
 
Financial planners advise debt investors to stay diversified across duration buckets and avoid concentration risk, especially as fiscal pressures and global monetary shifts keep interest rate trajectories uncertain.  What should investors do?  
Shorter-duration funds (liquid, money market, short duration) are faring better.
Gilt funds have been volatile, losing value in recent weeks as long-term yields rose.
 
What Should Investors Do?
 
 If you want safety & liquidity
Stick with Liquid Funds or Money Market Funds. They are less sensitive to interest rate swings and work well for emergency or short-term parking of money.
 
 If you have a 2–5 year horizon
Look at Short Duration Funds or Target Maturity Funds/ETFs (like Bharat Bond ETFs yielding 6.6–6.9%). These give predictable income with relatively low risk.
 
 Be cautious with Gilt Funds
They are highly sensitive to interest rate movements. Unless you’re betting on rate cuts, gilt funds can be volatile.
 
Key Takeaway for 2025
 
Short-term funds = stability + decent returns
 
Target maturity ETFs = predictable income for medium-term goals
 
Gilt funds = avoid for now unless you are a long-term investor with high risk tolerance
 
Rule of thumb: Match your fund type to your time horizon. Don’t chase returns blindly—focus on safety, liquidity, and alignment with your goals.
 

More From This Section

Worli's Lodha Sea Face Records ₹132 Cr Apartment Sale to Anand Rathi Wealth Executive

Anand Rathi Wealth's co-founder buys ₹132 cr flat at Lodha Sea Face, Worli

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

SIP vs SSY vs PPF: Which 21-year plan truly secures your daughter's future?

funds

Liquid funds: Check long-term ratings for clearer view of portfolio qualitypremium

NRI, Mutual Funds, demat accounts, The Smart Investor

NRIs face residency test upon India return, must stick to 182-day rule

senior citizen

Senior citizens double down on super top-ups, drive 61% rise in portability

Topics : debt risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon