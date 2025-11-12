Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J A Finance standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

J A Finance standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of J A Finance rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.58 40 OPM %76.5463.79 -PBDT0.320.29 10 PBT0.320.29 10 NP0.240.22 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

United Credit standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the September 2025 quarter

United Credit standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 258.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 258.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon