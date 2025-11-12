J A Finance standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of J A Finance rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.58 40 OPM %76.5463.79 -PBDT0.320.29 10 PBT0.320.29 10 NP0.240.22 9
