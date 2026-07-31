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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.33, up 5.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 10.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.33, up 5.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 2.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38313.55, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1985.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 534.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST