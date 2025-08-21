Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Ministry of Textiles stated in a latest update that India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory. As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS), exports of major textile commodities in July 2025 reached USD 3.10 billion, marking a 5.37% year-on-year growth compared to USD 2.94 billion in July 2024. For the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports stood at USD 12.18 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.87% over the same period last year (USD 11.73 billion).

Readymade Garments (RMG) exports rose to USD 1.34 billion in July 2025, up from USD 1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75% growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at USD 5.53 billion, compared to USD 5.13 billion last year (+7.87% growth).

 

Cotton Textiles (including yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handlooms) exports reached USD 1.02 billion in July 2025, compared to USD 970.5 million in July 2024 (5.17% growth). Cumulative exports April-July 2025 stood at USD 3.88 billion, nearly unchanged from USD 3.89 billion last year.

Man-made Fibre (MMF) Textiles exports touched USD 422.0 million in July 2025, compared to USD 405.6 million last year (4.05% growth). During April-July 2025, exports amounted to USD 1.59 billion, up from USD 1.57 billion in the same period last year with a growth of 1.13%.

Jute Manufacturing (including floor coverings) exports climbed to USD 32.4 million in July 2025, compared to USD 25.6 million in July 2024 (26.35% growth). Cumulative exports stood at USD 126.1 million, up from USD 108.9 million last year (+15.78%).

Also Read

mutual fund, SIP

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares edge higher ahead of Fed signals, mixed finish on Wall Street

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One sink as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex, Nifty in green

Ajit Agarkar, Ajit, Suryakumar Yadav

Ajit Agarkar to remain India's chief selector till 2026, confirms BCCI

Real Estate, capital market

Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?premium

Carpet exports grew to USD 133.0 million in July 2025, compared to USD 123.1 million last year (+8.05%). Over April-July 2025, exports stood at USD 503.9 million, up from USD 486.5 million registering 3.57% growth.

Exports of handicrafts reached USD 153.4 million in July 2025, compared to USD 139.4 million last year (+10.01%). Cumulative exports stood at USD 552.0 million, slightly higher than USD 546.9 million in the same period last year (+0.92%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon