Japan stocks gain on rally in tech
Technology stocks were the key drivers of the rally, with strong gains recorded in SoftBank Group, Murata Manufacturing, Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Ibiden. The broader semiconductor segment benefited from renewed optimism around AI investments, supporting demand for chip-related companies.
Investors are likely to monitor inflation trends, currency movements and corporate earnings guidance for further market direction, while technology and semiconductor stocks are expected to remain key drivers of near-term performance.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 4:17 PM IST