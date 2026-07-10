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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks gain on rally in tech

Japan stocks gain on rally in tech

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese equity markets ended higher on Friday, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks and positive cues from Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.2% to 68,558, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.4% to 4,036, marking the second consecutive session of gains. Investor sentiment improved as technology shares tracked overnight strength in global markets, with artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related stocks leading the advance.

Technology stocks were the key drivers of the rally, with strong gains recorded in SoftBank Group, Murata Manufacturing, Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Ibiden. The broader semiconductor segment benefited from renewed optimism around AI investments, supporting demand for chip-related companies.

 

Investors are likely to monitor inflation trends, currency movements and corporate earnings guidance for further market direction, while technology and semiconductor stocks are expected to remain key drivers of near-term performance.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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