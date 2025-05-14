Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 76.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.64% to Rs 2103.18 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 76.86% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.64% to Rs 2103.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1573.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.22% to Rs 210.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 8141.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5655.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2103.181573.80 34 8141.735655.09 44 OPM %18.4819.78 -19.2620.24 - PBDT283.24223.71 27 1120.46913.50 23 PBT69.5254.86 27 313.94315.55 -1 NP48.01207.52 -77 210.76399.34 -47
