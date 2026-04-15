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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd and CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2026.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd and CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2026.

Just Dial Ltd lost 4.79% to Rs 544.95 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11250 shares in the past one month.

 

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd tumbled 4.16% to Rs 2294.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35394 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd crashed 3.96% to Rs 421.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd corrected 3.83% to Rs 3223.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd plummeted 3.24% to Rs 1059.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31342 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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