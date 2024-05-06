Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore
Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 23.74% to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1733.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 150.31% to Rs 1185.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 7801.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7542.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1769.391733.59 2 7801.447542.73 3 OPM %10.129.70 -13.1710.84 - PBDT204.52171.02 20 1090.42814.97 34 PBT156.56125.21 25 899.96634.89 42 NP116.0393.77 24 1185.44473.58 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon