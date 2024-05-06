Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 150.31% to Rs 1185.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 7801.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7542.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 23.74% to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1733.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.