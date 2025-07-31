Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Tech rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Kaynes Tech rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Kaynes Technology India gained 3.36% to Rs 5,826.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.96% to Rs 74.61 crore on 33.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 673.46 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 49.87% YoY to Rs 96.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,130 crore in Q1 June 2025, registering the growth of 69% compared with Rs 669 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 350 bps to 16.8% in Q1 FY26 as against 13.3% in Q1 FY25.

The orderbook jumped 46.89% to Rs 7,401.1 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared with Rs 5,038.6 crore as of June 30, 2024.

 

Ramesh Kunhikannan, managing director & promoter, Kaynes Technology India said: Our revenues stood at Rs 673.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against Rs 504.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, establishing a growth of 34%. Our orderbook stood at Rs 7,401.1 crore as of June 30, 2025, providing strong revenue visibility for FY26 and beyond, giving us confidence to sustain the growth momentum. Our EBITDA margins for Q1 FY26 grew to 16.8% and the PAT margins improved to 11.1%.

Our consistent focus on complex, high-margin verticals such as industrial & EV, aerospace, smart infrastructure, etc - has helped sustain profitable growth. Further, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities and geographic reach through strategic investments in emerging & high potential verticals, ODM segment and strategic electronics (including SpaceTech, aerospace & avionics) that are aligned with our long-term goal of creating a diversified, resilient, future-ready and a truly global enterprise.

Also Read

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts shares rise after most brokerages raise their target

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Meghalaya Catholic body urges Chhattisgarh CM to act over arrest of 2 nuns

graphite

HEG rallies 11% in weak market; what's driving graphite electrode stocks?

Textile industry, Tiruppur

Textile stocks slip up to 9% on US tariff; should you buy, hold or sell?

PropShare Titania SM REIT IPO ends with 1.61x subscription

PropShare Titania SM REIT IPO ends with 1.61x subscription

The recent acquisition of August Electronics in Canada not only adds manufacturing capacity and capabilities in North America but also brings strong customer relationships in key high-value segments. This positions us to offer a compelling IndiaCanada supply chain alternative for global clients, especially those looking to diversify from China.

Kaynes Technology India is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Financial climbs as board OKs raising Rs 15,825 Cr via preferential issue

Jio Financial climbs as board OKs raising Rs 15,825 Cr via preferential issue

Sagility India gains after Q1 PAT soars 566% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Sagility India gains after Q1 PAT soars 566% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon