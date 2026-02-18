Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.61% to Rs 189.08 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv declined 32.58% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.61% to Rs 189.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.189.08119.9760.0270.7825.4522.8621.4420.1212.2718.20

