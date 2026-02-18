Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 57.61% to Rs 189.08 croreNet profit of Keertana Finserv declined 32.58% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.61% to Rs 189.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.08119.97 58 OPM %60.0270.78 -PBDT25.4522.86 11 PBT21.4420.12 7 NP12.2718.20 -33
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST