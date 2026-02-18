Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 37.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 37.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 91.32 crore

Net profit of Berar Finance rose 37.73% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.3275.68 21 OPM %61.1163.36 -PBDT15.1912.07 26 PBT13.7010.79 27 NP10.447.58 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit declines 4.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 264.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 264.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance