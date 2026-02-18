Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 37.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 91.32 croreNet profit of Berar Finance rose 37.73% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.3275.68 21 OPM %61.1163.36 -PBDT15.1912.07 26 PBT13.7010.79 27 NP10.447.58 38
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST