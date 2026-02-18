Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 37.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 91.32 crore

Net profit of Berar Finance rose 37.73% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.91.3275.6861.1163.3615.1912.0713.7010.7910.447.58

