Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 2021.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 455.17 croreNet profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 2021.67% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 455.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales455.17514.61 -12 OPM %46.5333.21 -PBDT81.874.30 1804 PBT80.171.60 4911 NP50.922.40 2022
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST