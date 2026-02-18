Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 2021.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 455.17 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 2021.67% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 455.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales455.17514.61 -12 OPM %46.5333.21 -PBDT81.874.30 1804 PBT80.171.60 4911 NP50.922.40 2022

