Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit rises 2021.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 455.17 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance rose 2021.67% to Rs 50.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 455.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.455.17514.6146.5333.2181.874.3080.171.6050.922.40

