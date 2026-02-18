Gluhend India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 110.25 crore

Net Loss of Gluhend India Pvt reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 110.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.110.2591.3511.026.92-0.30-7.34-3.21-10.36-6.77-12.41

