Gluhend India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 110.25 croreNet Loss of Gluhend India Pvt reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 110.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales110.2591.35 21 OPM %11.026.92 -PBDT-0.30-7.34 96 PBT-3.21-10.36 69 NP-6.77-12.41 45
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST