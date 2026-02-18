Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 123.14 crore

Net profit of Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt rose 19.36% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 123.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.123.1498.5370.3073.5637.3632.6035.6630.2626.9422.57

