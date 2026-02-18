Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 123.14 crore

Net profit of Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt rose 19.36% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 123.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales123.1498.53 25 OPM %70.3073.56 -PBDT37.3632.60 15 PBT35.6630.26 18 NP26.9422.57 19

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

