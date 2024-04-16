KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infosys Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2024.

Infosys Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2024.

KEI Industries Ltd crashed 3.52% to Rs 3866.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10465 shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd tumbled 3.48% to Rs 1417.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd lost 3.47% to Rs 5206.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9523 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd fell 3.46% to Rs 2312. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8457 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd corrected 3.29% to Rs 611.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News