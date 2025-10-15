Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 354.09 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 31.50% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 354.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales354.09308.23 15 OPM %20.0220.75 -PBDT73.7495.45 -23 PBT62.8086.20 -27 NP44.8965.53 -31
