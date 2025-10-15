Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 354.09 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 31.50% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 354.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales354.09308.23 15 OPM %20.0220.75 -PBDT73.7495.45 -23 PBT62.8086.20 -27 NP44.8965.53 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon