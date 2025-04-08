Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Keystone Realtors spurts as collections rise 11% YoY in Q4; surpassing GDV guidance for FY25

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Keystone Realtors gained 3.45% to Rs 534.30 after the company announced that its collections advanced 11.34% to Rs 746 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 670 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the firm's collections jumped 37.64% in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 542 crore in Q3 FY25.

The realtor's pre-sales stood at Rs 854 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, registering a growth of 1.3% YoY but a decline of 1.04% QoQ.

The company's area sold was 0.58 million square feet in Q4 FY25, up 52.63% YoY.

During Q4 FY25, the company launched two projects with a saleable area of 1.04 million square feet and an estimated GDV of Rs 962 crore. With this, the company launched a total of seven projects in FY25, with an estimated GDV of Rs 5,019 crore.

 

The company also added three projects in Q2 FY25 with a GDV of Rs 1,487 crore, two of which are redevelopment projects. This brings the total GDV for FY25 to Rs 4,783 crore, surpassing the companys annual guidance for FY25.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said, FY25 has been an eventful and successful year for our company, marked by impressive achievements across key performance metrics including pre-sales, collections, business development, and new launches. Our performance metrics have surpassed the guidance in most of the parameters, exemplified by the remarkable achievement in pre-sales for FY25, which amounted to Rs. 30.28 billion, reflecting a notable 34% YoY growth.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit marginally increased to Rs 29.98 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.33% as compared with Rs 29.88 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 10.88% to Rs 464.02 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 520.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

