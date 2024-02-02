Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 103.63 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 7.59% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 104.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.103.63104.535.865.634.093.882.452.271.701.58