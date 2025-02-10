Business Standard

KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 15.90-MW solar power projects

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

KPI Green Energy said that its subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, received letters of award to develop solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 15.90 MW.

The orders are under the captive power producer business segment of the company, it said.

The company has received the orders from Mexo Fiber, Rayons, Maharaja Industries, Gautam Casting Industries, Gauatam Technocast, Shrirajlaxmi Denim, and Kartik Dyeing.

The projects are expected to be completed during the 202526 financial year in various tranches as per the terms of the orders.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

Shares of KPI Green Energy tumbled 4.38% to currently trade at Rs 454.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

