L&T Technology secures $100 million multi-year deal in sustainability segment

L&T Technology secures $100 million multi-year deal in sustainability segment

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

L&T Technology Services has announced a significant breakthrough in its sustainability business segment with the signing of a $100 million multi-year agreement.

The deal has been inked with a US-headquartered industrial equipment manufacturer that operates within the semiconductor value chain. As part of the engagement, LTTS will provide comprehensive support across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the clients strategic push towards innovation and digital transformation. LTTS will leverage its domain expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and next-generation automation to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

As a part of the contract, LTTS will also establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) to drive faster innovation cycles, streamline platform engineering, and enable an AI-powered application ecosystem for the client.

 

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services, said, We deeply value the trust and confidence our client has placed in us and are committed to further strengthening this relationship as we move ahead with this transformational program. This engagement underscores LTTS expertise in leveraging AI-driven innovation to address complex engineering challenges in high-growth industries. By harnessing our capabilities in AI, automation, and product engineering, we are empowering our client to further expand their market share and stay ahead of the curve.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite a 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the company net profit rose 0.7% while revenue from operations jumped 16.4% in Q1 FY26.

Shares of L&T Technology Services rose 0.24% to Rs 4,124 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

