Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 88%

Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 88%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 99.71 lakh shares as against 1.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 99,71,708 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it will close on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 150 and 158 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of fresh issue of 1.045 crore equity shares to raise Rs 156.80 crore at the lower band of Rs 150 per share (face value Rs 5 per share) and Rs 165.17 crore at the upper band of Rs 158 per share.

 

The issue also has offer for sale (OFS) of 56.39 lakh equity shares from promoter and promoter group to raise Rs 89.09 crore at upper price band. The promoter shareholding will decline to 60.5% post- IPO from 89.1% pre-IPO.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. The issue will bring the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancing brand image among existing and potential customers and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 30

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

India vs England news

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

ENG vs IND 5th Test press conference

5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out; Pope to lead England

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Justice Varma's conduct in cash row, reserves order on plea

Laxmi India Finance, incorporated in 1996, is a non-deposit taking NBFC focused on serving underserved customers in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas across five states. Its loan portfolio includes MSME, vehicle, and construction loans, with MSME loans contributing over 76% of its ₹1,277 crore AUM as of March 2025. The company operates 158 branches and serves over 35,000 customers.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 20.80% and improved credit rating of A- (Positive) from Acuite, it leverages technology across operations and maintains a strong risk management framework. Promoted by Deepak Baid, Laxmi India has recorded robust growth with a two-year AUM CAGR of 36%.

Ahead of the IPO, Laxmi India Finance on Monday, 28 July 2025, raised Rs 5 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.16 lakh shares at Rs 158 each to 11 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.01 crore and sales of Rs 245.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 3.59 times

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 3.59 times

Indices advance ahead of Fed verdict; L&T spurts 4.8%

Indices advance ahead of Fed verdict; L&T spurts 4.8%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon