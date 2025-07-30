Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 3.59 times

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 3.59 times

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 12.43 crore shares as against 3.96 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty received bids for 14,23,86,800 shares as against 3,96,58,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 140 and 150 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 792 crore. Of the net proceeds, the company intends to invest Rs 550 crore in its subsidiariesRichfeel Real Estate, Dhyan Projects, and Tryksha Real Estateto partially fund the development and construction of its ongoing projects: Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, promoted by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Operating under the Lotus Developers brand, the company has completed four projects with a developable area of 0.93 million sq ft and currently has five ongoing and eleven upcoming projects.

With over 24 years of experience, the promoter has developed 3.32 million sq ft across 12 projects through other entities. The company primarily undertakes redevelopment, joint development, and greenfield projects and heavily relies on third-party contractors for construction.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 30

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

India vs England news

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

ENG vs IND 5th Test press conference

5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out; Pope to lead England

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Justice Varma's conduct in cash row, reserves order on plea

Ahead of the IPO, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 236.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.57 crore shares at Rs 150 each to 16 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.41 crore and sales of Rs 549.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices advance ahead of Fed verdict; L&T spurts 4.8%

Indices advance ahead of Fed verdict; L&T spurts 4.8%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon