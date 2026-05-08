Lemon Tree Hotels open new property in Amritsar

Lemon Tree Hotels has launches its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Amritsar.

The hotel is located in the heart of the Golden City, offering convenient access to Amritsar's most iconic sites, including the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh, both within walking distance. Positioned to cater to the city's strong pilgrimage and leisure demand, the property also offers seamless connectivity, situated approximately 2.5 km from Amritsar Railway Station and 13 km from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.