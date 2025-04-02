Lok Sabha debates Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid political clash

Rijiju accused the opposition of misleading the public, highlighting that certain provisions in the existing law had been misused to declare land as Waqf property, particularly referencing 123 properties transferred in Delhi under Congress rule.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi opposed the bill, calling it unconstitutional and alleging that it seeks to defame minorities and divide society. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the bill was framed after extensive deliberations by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the Cabinet. The discussion on the bill is ongoing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content