M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 396.84 croreNet profit of M M Forgings rose 19.52% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 396.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 134.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 1547.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1447.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
