Mahindra Logistics spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Mahindra Logistics surged 14.65% to Rs 337 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 9.03 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,898.03 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 19.80 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.15 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 7.36 crore during the quarter under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 102.8 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 39% compared with Rs 73.7 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 17.60% to Rs 1,883.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,601.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating expenses was at Rs 1,640.32 crore (up 18.75% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 110.20 crore (up 8.80% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 16.52 crore (down 25.07% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.90 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 29.10 crore in 9M FY25, while revenue jumped 14.82% YoY to Rs 5,207.89 crore in 9M FY26.

Hemant Sikka, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics said, Q3 FY26 marks a defining inflection point for Mahindra Logistics. After 11 straight quarters of losses, we have returned to profitability, driven by sharper execution, stronger cost discipline, and a more focused growth strategy. Over the past few months, we have stabilized our leadership structure, strengthened alignment across the organization, and rebuilt execution rigor on the ground.

Our actions are translating into visible operational improvements both in margin expansion and revenue growth. We are also making disciplined choices by exiting unviable relationships and selectively investing in high-return opportunities.

The transformation underway at Mahindra Logistics is real, systemic, and accelerating. Our priorities remain clear drive profitable growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and build a high quality, future ready revenue base. Most importantly, our confidence comes from delivery on the ground, not just intent. We are well positioned to build on this momentum in the quarters ahead.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility.

