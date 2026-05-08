Mankind Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2439.2, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2439.2, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has risen around 18.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2435.7, up 2.59% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 1.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 55.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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