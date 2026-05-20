MapmyIndia drops after muted Q4 numbers

C E Info Systems dropped 4.89% to Rs 919.20 after the company reported a muted Q4 FY26 performance, with annual profitability declining despite strong sequential growth in the March quarter.

The companys consolidated profit after tax rose 4.5% YoY and 170.5% QoQ to Rs 50.77 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased marginally by 1% YoY and 54.8% QoQ to Rs 145.04 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 73.22 crore in Q4 FY26, largely flat on a year-on-year basis but up 171.1% sequentially.

Q4 FY26 EBITDA surged 141.9% QoQ to Rs 64.7 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 44.6% from 28.6% in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure declined 7.9% YoY to Rs 81.51 crore, supporting profitability. Employee expenses rose 2% to Rs 21.77 crore. Raw material costs rose sharply to Rs 13.09 crore from a low base of Rs 0.49 crore in Q4 FY25.

While interest costs fell sharply by 79.5% to Rs 0.15 crore, depreciation expense increased 95.8% YoY to Rs 7.91 crore during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 474.1 crore, up 2.3% from Rs 463.25 crore in FY25. However, profit before tax declined 8.1% to Rs 188.97 crore, while profit after tax fell 8.9% to Rs 134.16 crore.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 93.33 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 117.06 crore in FY25.

The company's cash and cash equivalents, including financial investments, stood at Rs 685 crore at the end of FY26 as against Rs 659.9 crore at the end of FY25. The open order book increased to Rs 1,754 crore from Rs 1,500 crore a year ago.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.

Rakesh Verma, chairman and managing director, said the company witnessed a strong sequential recovery in Q4 after softer momentum through most of FY26 and expects the improving trend to continue in FY27 backed by a stronger order pipeline and improved visibility.

The company added that it secured several large strategic order wins across automotive OEMs, enterprise digital transformation, government, logistics and mobility segments during the year. It also highlighted growing adoption of the Mappls app ecosystem, which crossed 45 million downloads cumulatively, including more than 10 million downloads during FY26.

C.E. Info Systems, which operates under the MapmyIndia and Mappls brands, provides digital maps, geospatial software, navigation, automotive technology and location-based IoT solutions across enterprise, automotive and government sectors.

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