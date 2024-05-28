Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.60% to Rs 17.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.25% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 75.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 416.22% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.17.3719.4375.5675.3315.315.3511.9511.362.971.379.749.922.250.756.927.441.910.375.655.58