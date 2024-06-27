Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 249.81 points or 0.76% at 32916.26 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.74%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.67%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.52%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.27%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.06%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.66%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.51%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.4%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.44%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 311.62 or 0.6% at 52452.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 92.86 points or 0.59% at 15787.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.45 points or 0.05% at 23857.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.55 points or 0.04% at 78702.8.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News