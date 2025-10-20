Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands slips after Q2 profit declines

Metro Brands slips after Q2 profit declines

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Metro Brands fell 3.85% to Rs 1,156 after the footwear retailer reported a decline in profitability for the quarter ended September 2025.

Net profit dropped 31.29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 68.98 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 99 crore in Q1 FY26, and was down 3.89% year-on-year (YoY) compared with Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.65% QoQ to Rs 651.14 crore in Q2 FY26 and increased 11.22% YoY from Rs 585 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 91.12 crore in Q2 FY26, falling 30.35% sequentially from Rs 130.82 crore and down 3.32% YoY from Rs 94.25 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

EBITDA (approximated by operating profit before depreciation and finance cost) stood at Rs 171 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.1% compared to Rs 155 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was around 26.2% versus 26.5% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure increased 14.25% YoY to Rs 588.26 crore from Rs 514.87 crore. Employee expenses rose 10.91% YoY to Rs 66.18 crore, while finance costs increased 34.92% YoY to Rs 29.44 crore. Depreciation was at Rs 78.40 crore, up 25.60% YoY.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, October 20, 2025

Stock Market Highlights: RIL helps Sensex, Nifty gain for 4th day; benchmarks rise 6% in Samvat 2081

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

308 stubble burning incidents recorded in Punjab since September 15

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Brokerages say 'Buy' Reliance Industries after Q2 show; check target here

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

OnePlus 15 (Image: X/OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 to debut with OxygenOS 16: What to expect from Android flagship

The company said that the Q2 FY26 recorded stable growth primarily driven by early onset of festive period v/s last year. However, overall demand in Q2 was slightly impacted by the prolonged monsoon spell and sluggish consumer footfalls following the GST rate reduction announcement, as consumers awaited price cuts.

During the quarter, 42 new stores were opened. This was offset by 4 stores closures for the quarter. Ecommerce sales (including omni-channel) grew by 39%, contributing to 14.2% of the revenue (compared to 11.4% in Q2 FY25).

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said: "Q2 delivered a continued growth performance, and I was pleased to see that we were able to maintain this trajectory while improving our Gross Margins and EBITDA growth in line with the sales improvement. We stayed focused on enhancing customer experience across channels and continued to build momentum through our store expansion and digital investments. The launch of Clarks Cloudsteppers across 200 Metro and Mochi stores, along with 42 new store openings- including Foot Locker and New Era, further strengthened our portfolio."

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas which complement its in‐house brands. As of 30 September 2025, the company operated 966 stores across 211 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nominations for second phase of Bihar assembly polls end today

Nominations for second phase of Bihar assembly polls end today

Bajaj Healthcare Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 11 crore

Bajaj Healthcare Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 11 crore

Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Sejal Glass hits the roof after stellar Q2 earnings

Sejal Glass hits the roof after stellar Q2 earnings

PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon